Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

NSFs and regulars no longer need to surrender NRICs: MINDEF
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

NSFs and regulars no longer need to surrender NRICs: MINDEF

NSFs and regulars no longer need to surrender NRICs: MINDEF
File photo of national servicemen in Singapore. (Photo: AFP/Toh Ting Wei)
Firdaus Hamzah
09 May 2022 10:02AM (Updated: 09 May 2022 10:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Full-time national servicemen (NSFs) and regulars will no longer need to surrender their National Registration Identity Cards (NRICs) when enlisting from May 15, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Monday (May 9).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will also cease the requirement for Home Team NSFs to surrender their physical NRICs for safekeeping, starting from the batch of NSFs enlisting in May 2022.

Currently, all full-time NSFs and regulars are required to exchange their NRICs for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) military identity cards.

From May 15, military identity cards will still be issued to all SAF NSFs and regulars as it continues to "serve as the primary document to identify themselves as SAF service personnel", said MINDEF. 

NRICs will be returned to all serving NSFs and regulars in phases through their unit's Manpower Officers. The return of the NRICs will be completed by November this year, said MINDEF.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will continue to issue the NS identity card to their NSFs, and the NRICs of serving Home Team NSFs will also be returned in phases.

Source: CNA/fh(mi)

Related Topics

national service Singapore Armed Forces

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us