NSF stole milk powder regularly to pay for driving licence and daily needs, gets probation

SINGAPORE: A national serviceman stole at least 25 cans of milk powder over more than a year, targeting the brand that could fetch the highest resale price, in order to pay for his daily needs and driving licence.

Chua Jun Xuan Alister, 20, was sentenced on Tuesday (May 9) to 15 months' probation for his crimes. He will also have to perform 40 hours of community service.

Chua pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one count of cheating, with another six charges taken into consideration.

The court heard that Chua began stealing cans of milk powder in July 2021.

He stole between 25 and 30 cans of milk powder between July 2021 and September 2022.

He stole only Enfamil Pro A+ milk powder, as it could fetch a higher price. He sold the tins for about S$3,000 on Carousell, using the money for his daily expenses and to pay for his driving licence.

Chua stole milk powder from Sheng Siong supermarkets at Block 451 Bukit Batok Avenue 6, and 3 Yuan Ching Road.

An assistant manager of one of the outlets discovered the theft when she was performing a stock take of the number of milk tins and lodged a police report.

Chua also admitted to scamming others of money over Zouk tickets.

He has since made restitution of about S$1,000 to the scam victim as well as to the supermarkets involved.

His grandmother furnished a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during probation.