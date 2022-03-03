NSman, 25, dies after collapsing while taking part in NS FIT exercise session at West Coast Park

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) died on Wednesday (Mar 2) after collapsing during a Health Promotion Board (HPB) quick high intensity interval training (HIIT) session at West Coast Park.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) NSman was participating in the session as part of the National Service Fitness Improvement Training (NS FIT) programme.

He collapsed at 7.38pm, at the start of the main exercise after completing the warm-up, HPB and the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday.

“He was immediately attended to on site by trainers who are from HPB’s external vendor,” they said.

“The trainers, who are cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) trained, administered CPR and AED on the participant.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at 7.41pm, and the man was taken by ambulance to the National University Hospital at 7.55pm.

“The SCDF continued resuscitative efforts on site as well as en route to the hospital. The ambulance arrived at NUH at 8.23pm and he was pronounced dead at 9.21pm,” HPB and MINDEF said.

All HPB Quick HIIT sessions are suspended until Mar 6 while investigations are ongoing and safety practices are reviewed, HPB and MINDEF added.

“In all HPB physical activity programmes, on-site safety briefings and well-being checks are conducted prior to the commencement of each session," they said.

The NS FIT programme was introduced in collaboration with HPB and Sport Singapore last year as a fitness programme "designed to encourage NSmen to adopt active and healthy lifestyles".

“HPB, Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family and are assisting the family in their time of grief," HPB and MINDEF added.