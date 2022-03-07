Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

NSman's death after collapsing during NS FIT exercise session caused by coronary artery disease: MINDEF, HPB
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

NSman's death after collapsing during NS FIT exercise session caused by coronary artery disease: MINDEF, HPB

NSman's death after collapsing during NS FIT exercise session caused by coronary artery disease: MINDEF, HPB

A Google Maps screengrab showing West Coast Park. (Image: Screengrab from Google Maps)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
07 Mar 2022 01:31PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 01:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The cause of death of an operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) who collapsed during an exercise session was coronary artery disease.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) revealed the finding in a joint news release on Monday (Mar 7), following a post-mortem examination..

The 25-year-old collapsed during a HPB quick high intensity interval training (HIIT) session at West Coast Park on Mar 2. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead nearly two hours later.

The man was participating in the session as part of the National Service Fitness Improvement Training (NS FIT) programme.

HPB’s review of safety practices for its fitness programme is ongoing, with its Quick HIIT sessions continuing to be suspended until further notice.

"MINDEF, the Singapore Armed Forces and HPB continue to assist the family in their time of grief."

Related:

Source: CNA/ic(rw)

Related Topics

death national service national serviceman

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us