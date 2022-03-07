NSman's death after collapsing during NS FIT exercise session caused by coronary artery disease: MINDEF, HPB

SINGAPORE: The cause of death of an operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) who collapsed during an exercise session was coronary artery disease.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) revealed the finding in a joint news release on Monday (Mar 7), following a post-mortem examination..



The 25-year-old collapsed during a HPB quick high intensity interval training (HIIT) session at West Coast Park on Mar 2. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead nearly two hours later.

The man was participating in the session as part of the National Service Fitness Improvement Training (NS FIT) programme.

HPB’s review of safety practices for its fitness programme is ongoing, with its Quick HIIT sessions continuing to be suspended until further notice.

"MINDEF, the Singapore Armed Forces and HPB continue to assist the family in their time of grief."