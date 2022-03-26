NSmen to get S$100 in credits to mark 55 years of National Service

SINGAPORE: All past and present national servicemen (NSmen) will receive S$100 worth of digital credits and a free one-year SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership, as Singapore marks 55 years of National Service.

This is to thank past and present NSmen for their contributions to Singapore's defence and security, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Saturday (Mar 26).

The NS55 Recognition Package comprises S$100 worth of credits to be digitally disbursed via the LifeSG mobile application.

The credits, which will be valid for a year, can be used at any online or physical merchant accepting payment by Scan and Pay via PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR.

"This includes heartland shops, hawkers, and e-commerce merchants, and making payments to government agencies and educational institutions," said MINDEF.

About 1 million eligible NSmen from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Home Team will receive a notification letter from mid-June, with details on how to access the credits and register for the complimentary SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership.

NSmen will be eligible for the package based on their national service status as of May 2022, said MINDEF. Full-time NSFs who enlist by Dec 31, 2022, will also qualify for the benefits after enlistment.

Eligible NSmen will receive the NS55 credits from July. An SMS notification will be sent to their registered mobile number once the credits have been disbursed.