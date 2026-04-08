New NTU AI model tracks food freshness in efforts to reduce waste, boost food security

SINGAPORE: Supermarkets and wholesalers may soon be able to keep produce fresh for longer while reducing food waste, with the help of a new artificial intelligence tool developed by Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The model created by the university’s Future Ready Food Safety Hub (FRESH@NTU) – a joint venture with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) – can predict how bacteria grow in different types of food. This allows retailers to better determine shelf life, storage conditions and stock management.

Researchers can, for example, track how Salmonella – a major cause of foodborne illness globally – grows on food over time.

“What we are trying to do here is to mimic the condition of the storage and we see how bacteria grow, so we can collect the data,” said Dr Youssef Ezzaky, a research fellow at FRESH@NTU.

“Then we feed this lot of data to (facilitate) machine learning, to train and to generate accurate models.”