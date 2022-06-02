NTU scientists develop 'fabric' that turns body movement into electricity

SINGAPORE: Scientists from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have developed a "fabric" that turns body movement into electricity.

This fabric could one day be integrated into clothes or wearable electronics to power devices on the go, the university said in a news release on Thursday (Jun 2).

The fabric is stretchable, waterproof and strong as it is made with a spandex base layer and integrated with a "rubber-like material".

Washing, folding and crumpling also did not cause any performance degradation, said NTU, adding that it could maintain stable electrical output for up to five months.

A crucial component in the fabric is a polymer that, when pressed or squeezed, converts mechanical stress into electrical energy.

In a proof-of-concept experiment reported in the scientific journal Advanced Materials in April, the NTU team demonstrated that tapping on a 3cm by 4cm piece of the new fabric generated enough electrical energy to light up 100 LEDs or charge various devices that store electrical energy and are found in equipment like mobile phones.

Materials scientist and NTU Associate Provost Professor Lee Pooi See said there have been many attempts to develop fabric or garments that can harvest energy from movement.

However, a big challenge has been to develop something that does not degrade in function after being washed, and at the same time retains excellent electrical output.

"In our study, we demonstrated that our prototype continues to function well after washing and crumpling. We think it could be woven into T-shirts or integrated into soles of shoes to collect energy from the body’s smallest movements, piping electricity to mobile devices," said Prof Lee, who also led the study.