False ceiling collapses at NTU, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A false ceiling collapsed at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) campus, falling on to a glass ceiling several levels below and causing it to shatter.

The incident, which occurred on Monday (Feb 14), happened at NTU's South Spine, between the S3 and S4 blocks.

Photos sent to CNA by a reader showed debris from the collapsed ceiling spread across various areas, including a pathway leading to tutorial rooms and a walkway at the foot of the building.

The reader, who did not want to be identified, said she was concerned that something similar would happen to the remaining parts of the ceiling.

"I shudder to imagine what would happen if someone had been walking below when this happened."