Nearly 40 residents at NTU dormitory told to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after viral fragments detected in wastewater

SINGAPORE: Nearly 40 residents in a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) dormitory were told to take a mandatory COVID-19 swab test after viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples of the affected block.

In an advisory sent to students on Monday (Aug 23), NTU said its wastewater surveillance and testing had detected COVID-19 viral ribonucleic acid (RNA) at Hall 13, Block 61.

In view of the test result, the university said all 38 residents of the affected block, excluding those who had not checked in, had to undergo a supervised Antigen Rapid Test (ART) on Monday.

A swabbing station was set up at the multi-purpose hall next to Block 61, which was opened from 3pm to 7pm. The residents were also told to bring along their NTU student card and identity card, and no appointment was needed.

All residents of Hall 13, Block 61 were also told to self-isolate immediately, either in their respective hall rooms or at their place of residence in Singapore. They also had to minimise physical contact with others.

NTU added that affected students would be provided with the necessary support.

"The safety and health of our students and employees are the university’s utmost priority," said NTU.

The university advised students and staff to not visit or enter the premises of the affected block in Hall 13. They should also monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell, and avoid going to the campus until they have recovered.

Students and staff should also comply with NTU's existing safe management measures, which include wearing a mask at all times, observing safe distancing and using the TraceTogether app or token for Safe-Entry check-in and out.

"Meanwhile, please comply with the precautionary measures outlined above, and do not share unverified information with others as this will create unnecessary alarm," said NTU.

The university added it will update the community on the outcome of the ART swab test exercise in due course.