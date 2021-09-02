NTU, Hyundai Motors sign research agreement on electric vehicle manufacturing

SINGAPORE: Nanyang Technological University (NTU) announced on Thursday (Sep 2) that it has entered into an agreement with Hyundai Motor Group for a series of joint research projects focusing on "advanced solutions" for electric vehicle manufacturing.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday by Professor Lam Khin Yong, NTU’s senior vice president (research), and Hyundai Motor Group's senior vice president Hong Bum Jung.

The research will focus on “advanced solutions for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and to develop future mobility solutions”, NTU said in a news release.

“Focusing on Industry 4.0 technologies, these projects aim to develop solutions that can transform conventional car manufacturing facilities into state-of-the-art factories of the future,” it said.

The initial stage, which starts this month, will involve four pilot projects on artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing, or 3D printing.

One of the projects aims to develop machine learning algorithms for vehicle image processing to ensure the quality of electric vehicles powered entirely by batteries.

“The application of an AI-based image processing sensor in the plant will help detect defects and anomalies during the manufacturing process, ensuring high levels of safety and reliability of the final product,” NTU said.

Another project will look at integrating 3D printing in the electric vehicle manufacturing process.

Researchers will explore how 3D printing can be effectively used in the customisation of automotive components, and how they may be implemented in a smart factory operation, the university said.

“This will support the smart manufacturing vision, where customers can order and customise a car model to their taste," added NTU.