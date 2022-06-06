NTU president Subra Suresh to step down in December after 5 years at the helm

SINGAPORE: Professor Subra Suresh will step down as president of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) at the end of December after five years at the helm, the university announced on Monday (Jun 6).

A search committee will be launched shortly to identify his successor, said Ms Goh Swee Chen, chair of the NTU Board of Trustees.

In an email message to the NTU community, Prof Suresh said he and his wife will return to the United States "sooner than we had originally envisioned".

"The lingering effects of a global pandemic have precluded my immediate and close-knit family, like so many others separated across continents, from coming together over a protracted time, even for significant family life events," he wrote.

“The much-anticipated recent news of the arrival of our first grandchild later this year and a strong desire to be in closer geographical proximity as a family have convinced my wife Mary and me to return to the United States sooner than we had originally envisioned."

Prof Suresh added that he takes “great pride” in the accomplishments of NTU’s faculty, staff, students and leadership team.

“I will leave knowing that NTU is a world leader taking its rightful place among the top universities of the world. Together, we have strengthened NTU’s foundation which my successor will be able to build on,” he said.