NTU scientists develop sweat-powered battery for wearable devices

SINGAPORE: Scientists from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have developed a sweat-powered battery, capable of generating enough energy to operate commercial temperature sensors.

The prototype battery, which measures 2cm by 2cm, only requires 2ml of sweat to discharge 20 hours worth of electricity.

The stretchable battery is meant to be used on wearable devices like watches and health sensors. It also does not require charging.

Materials scientist Professor Lee Pooi See, who led the study, told reporters at a media briefing on Monday (Aug 16) that the device is also sustainable as it does not contain heavy metals or toxic chemicals, thus reducing harmful electronic waste.

Other members of the research team include NTU’s School of Materials Science and Engineering’s Dr Lyu Jian and Dr Gurunathan Thangavel. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances in July.