All Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores to charge for plastic bags from 2022

SINGAPORE: Customers at all 167 Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores in Singapore will be charged for plastic bags from Jan 1 next year, NTUC FairPrice announced on Friday (Nov 12).

The plastic bag charge will also be extended at selected FairPrice supermarkets for another year.

These supermarkets are: FairPrice Xtra outlets at Hougang One and Kallang Wave Mall; FairPrice Finest outlets at 100AM, Zhong Shan Park, Paya Lebar Quarter, Changi Airport Terminal 3, Funan, Bukit Timah Plaza and Valley Point; and FairPrice outlets at Coronation Plaza and Tai Seng.

Plastic bags will cost S$0.20 and S$0.10 per transaction at the supermarkets and convenience stores respectively.

NTUC FairPrice said all proceeds will go towards supporting green initiatives including a S$180,000 contribution to the National Parks Board's OneMillionTrees movement.

That contribution will fund the planting of 600 trees as well as nature and conservation outreach programmes.