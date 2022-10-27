NTUC FairPrice offers 15% discount on rice to address inflation concerns

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice will offer a 15 per cent discount on three rice products for two weeks to address inflations concerns, FairPrice Group said on Thursday (Oct 27).

The discount on Songhe AAA Thai Hom Mali Rice (5kg), Double FP Thai Hom Mali Premium Quality Fragrant Rice (10kg) and FairPrice Thai Brown Rice (5kg) will be made available from Oct 27 to Nov 9 across all FairPrice supermarket retail formats, including FairPrice Online.

Each customer may purchase up to four bags during the promotional period, said FairPrice in a media release early on Thursday.

“The prices for these three products have not been adjusted since 2020 as part of FairPrice’s ongoing efforts to moderate the cost of living for daily essentials,” it added.

Singapore’s core inflation rose to 5.3 per cent in September, driven mainly by larger increases in the prices of food, services and retail and other goods.

In June, the Government announced a S$1.5 billion support package to counter inflation, providing immediate relief for lower-income and more vulnerable groups.