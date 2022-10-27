NTUC FairPrice offers 15% discount on rice to address inflation concerns
SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice will offer a 15 per cent discount on three rice products for two weeks to address inflations concerns, FairPrice Group said on Thursday (Oct 27).
The discount on Songhe AAA Thai Hom Mali Rice (5kg), Double FP Thai Hom Mali Premium Quality Fragrant Rice (10kg) and FairPrice Thai Brown Rice (5kg) will be made available from Oct 27 to Nov 9 across all FairPrice supermarket retail formats, including FairPrice Online.
Each customer may purchase up to four bags during the promotional period, said FairPrice in a media release early on Thursday.
“The prices for these three products have not been adjusted since 2020 as part of FairPrice’s ongoing efforts to moderate the cost of living for daily essentials,” it added.
Singapore’s core inflation rose to 5.3 per cent in September, driven mainly by larger increases in the prices of food, services and retail and other goods.
In June, the Government announced a S$1.5 billion support package to counter inflation, providing immediate relief for lower-income and more vulnerable groups.
“Rice is a key staple and basic necessity for most households in Singapore. With the current unprecedented inflation coupled with supply chain disruptions, rising cost of living is a top concern for consumers,” said FairPrice Group CEO Vipul Chawla on Thursday.
“To allay these concerns, FairPrice continues to strengthen our efforts to moderate the cost of living. Our latest price drop applies to rice products that are not only popular, but also products where prices have been kept stable for the past two years to ensure we give exceptional savings to the community.”
FairPrice said it regularly initiates efforts to benchmark prices for daily essentials in Singapore. Earlier this year it provided a 10 per cent discount on four cooking oil products to address concerns on elevated oil prices, as well as providing a special discount for its Pasar fresh eggs for a week in view of rising egg prices.
“This latest initiative complements our earlier efforts this year to drop prices for staples and essentials and we hope this brings some respite to families, empowering them to stretch their dollar further”, said Mr Chawla.