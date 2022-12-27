NTUC FairPrice extends discount schemes for seniors and low-income families until end-2023

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice will be extending its Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and CHAS Blue card discount schemes for another year until Dec 31, 2023.

The supermarket chain announced last year it was extending the discount schemes until the end of this year. More than S$11.5 million in savings were given out through the discount schemes this year.

The extension will last from Jan 1, 2023 to Dec 31, 2023 at all FairPrice stores and Unity pharmacies, FairPrice announced in a media release on Tuesday (Dec 27).

Group CEO of FairPrice Group Vipul Chawla said: "Moderating the cost of living has always been a key focus for FairPrice.

"Amidst the uncertain economic climate, FairPrice is committed to ensuring that our customers are able to have access to household essentials and the extension of the discount schemes looks to help alleviate some financial burden on daily essentials."

Under the discount schemes, members of the Pioneer Generation receive a 3 per cent discount on Mondays and Wednesdays while those from the Merdeka Generation get a 3 per cent discount on Wednesdays.

A seniors discount – for those above 60 years old – of 2 per cent is available on Tuesdays while CHAS Blue cardholders get a 3 per cent discount on Thursdays.