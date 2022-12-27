NTUC FairPrice extends discount schemes for seniors and low-income families until end-2023
SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice will be extending its Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and CHAS Blue card discount schemes for another year until Dec 31, 2023.
The supermarket chain announced last year it was extending the discount schemes until the end of this year. More than S$11.5 million in savings were given out through the discount schemes this year.
The extension will last from Jan 1, 2023 to Dec 31, 2023 at all FairPrice stores and Unity pharmacies, FairPrice announced in a media release on Tuesday (Dec 27).
Group CEO of FairPrice Group Vipul Chawla said: "Moderating the cost of living has always been a key focus for FairPrice.
"Amidst the uncertain economic climate, FairPrice is committed to ensuring that our customers are able to have access to household essentials and the extension of the discount schemes looks to help alleviate some financial burden on daily essentials."
Under the discount schemes, members of the Pioneer Generation receive a 3 per cent discount on Mondays and Wednesdays while those from the Merdeka Generation get a 3 per cent discount on Wednesdays.
A seniors discount – for those above 60 years old – of 2 per cent is available on Tuesdays while CHAS Blue cardholders get a 3 per cent discount on Thursdays.
|Day
|Initiative
|Discount
|Monday
|Pioneer Generation
|3%
|Tuesday
|Senior discount scheme
|2%
|Wednesday
|Pioneer and Merdeka Generation
|3%
|Thursday
|CHAS Blue discount scheme
|3%
|Daily
|Special GST discount on 500 items
|1%
*Discounts for Mondays to Thursdays are applicable at all FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Shop stores, FairPrice Finest outlets, FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets, FairPrice On Wheels and Unity pharmacies.
*Special GST discount applicable at all FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Shop stores, FairPrice Finest outlets, FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets, FairPrice On Wheels and FairPrice Online.
Pioneer Generation refers to those who were born on or before Dec 31, 1949, and became Singapore citizens on or before Dec 31, 1986.
Merdeka Generation seniors are those born between Jan 1, 1950, and Dec 31, 1959 and became Singapore citizens on or before Dec 31, 1996.
To get the discounts, eligible customers need to show their membership cards to the cashier.
At self-checkout counters, customers need to select the Pioneer or Merdeka Generation or CHAS Blue card discount option. These discounts are valid for up to S$200 per transaction per day.
Beyond the discount schemes, FairPrice reiterated that it will offer a 1 per cent discount on 500 essential items for six months from Jan 1, 2023. This will offset the increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) for these items.
The 500 essential items are products frequently bought by customers, including fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, staples, dairy, paper products, detergent and household cleaners, said FairPrice.