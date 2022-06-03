Fairprice clarifies why chicken costs S$72.27, hopes to 'dispel any possible misunderstanding'

SINGAPORE: A packet of chicken that cost more than S$70 and sparked debate on social media has prompted supermarket chain NTUC Fairprice to clarify on Thursday (Jun 2) that it contained two chickens.

An image of the price label - at S$72.27 for 3.212kg of chicken packed on May 31 - had surfaced on various social media platforms just before Malaysia's chicken export ban kicked in on Jun 1.

"We are aware of a photograph being shared of a price label for 'SB Whole Chicken' affixed on Swiss Butchery-branded packaging," said Fairprice in a Facebook post.

"The image of the product label is of an organic kampung chicken sold at one of our concessionaire counters operated by Swiss Butchery.

"This product is priced at $22.50/kg (per the label's packed date on 31 May 2022), and the product label also showed the product weight of over 3kg as 2 whole birds were packed together, weighed and priced under the same label."

It added that it hopes the clarification will "dispel any possible misunderstanding" the image may have caused.