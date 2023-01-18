NTUC FairPrice outlets install plastic screens to prevent theft of baby formula, beauty products

SINGAPORE: At least two NTUC FairPrice stores in Singapore have installed plastic screens across shelves to prevent shoplifting in the infant formula section.

Consumers buying infant formula and certain beauty products have to ask supermarket staff to unlock these screens to obtain the items at the Boon Lay Shopping Centre outlet.

The same applies to shoppers at Bukit Batok MRT, where NTUC FairPrice said it is trying a new initiative to prevent thefts.

In response to CNA's queries, a spokesperson for NTUC FairPrice said that the measures are part of a "new initiative to prevent pilferage of infant formula, as this is a common item that is typically shoplifted".

"This trial started two weeks ago and we continue to assess the feasibility of continuing or extending this initiative," the spokesperson added.

The initiative complements other security measures currently in place, such as close-circuit TV (CCTV) cameras on site and plainclothes security officers to deter shoplifting, she said.

When CNA visited the Boon Lay Shopping Centre and Bukit Batok MRT stores on Wednesday (Jan 18), its reporter saw that every row of baby formula was locked behind a transparent plastic screen. Each screen was of a length that allowed consumers to reach in and touch the tins but not remove the item.

A shelf of makeup products adjacent to the infant formula was similarly behind a screen.

Signs that told customers to approach staff if they required assistance were affixed on some screens. Some rows also carried notices warning shoplifters that they would be handed over to the police.