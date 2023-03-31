Ex-FairPrice supervisor gets more than 4 years' jail for receiving bribes from suppliers

SINGAPORE: For a period of about eight years from 2013, Andrew Lim Kian Kok, then a senior team leader at NTUC FairPrice, asked for bribes from fish suppliers in exchange for him procuring more fish and seafood from them on behalf of the supermarket chain.

Lim, 48, also recruited his subordinate See Hock Lam, 70, in his scheme and both corruptly obtained at least S$523,000 (US$393,400) from the suppliers, splitting the ill-gotten gains between the two of them.

On Friday (March 31), both Singaporeans pleaded guilty to their offences at a state court.

Lim was sentenced to four years and five months’ jail, and a penalty of nearly S$290,000 after pleading guilty to two counts of corruptly obtaining gratification and 10 counts of abetment by conspiracy of corruptly obtaining gratification.

Another 22 charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

An additional 580 days’ imprisonment will be imposed if Lim does not pay the penalty.

During sentencing, District Judge Kow Keng Siong told the court that Lim's actions had the potential to “directly undermine” NTUC FairPrice’s mission as a social enterprise, as it puts into question whether the goods offered were of the best value.

In the same hearing, See also pleaded guilty to 10 counts of abetment by conspiracy of corruptly obtaining gratification, with 21 similar charges to be taken into consideration during sentencing.

See, who was unrepresented, asked for his sentence to be deferred should he be given a jail sentence.

As his bailor was not present, District Judge Kow Keng Siong adjourned his case for sentencing to Apr 10.

WHAT HAPPENED

The court heard that Lim was employed at NTUC FairPrice from 2007 to end 2020, and was promoted to senior team leader from July 2013.

Lim was tasked to purchase fresh fish and seafood from suppliers at Jurong Fishery Port to be supplied to all the supermarket’s outlets.

He had the discretion to determine which supplier to purchase from and the quantity to buy, though the price was already fixed between NTUC and the suppliers, court documents stated.

His subordinate, See, began working for NTUC FairPrice in 1997 and was a team leader who reported to Lim at the time.

Sometime after Lim was promoted to senior leader, he approached See with an offer to make more money and told him his plans, said Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Tan Pei Wei.

He asked See to support him in obtaining payments from suppliers, such as by approaching suppliers that See was more familiar with for the payments.

This was done so that See “would not complain to NTUC FairPrice about this arrangement”, said DPP Tan.

“See agreed as he had a gambling habit and wanted to earn money,” she added.

The duo then approached several suppliers for the bribes from 2013 to 2020, and monthly cash payments were made to them ranging from about S$500 to over S$2,000 per supplier to either of them each time.

In return, the two accused ordered larger quantities of fish and seafood from the suppliers.

According to court documents, the amount Lim obtained was at least S$289,843.10. As for See, the amount was S$261,500.

The court then heard that Lim surrendered S$180,000 to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Branch (CPIB) after investigations commenced.