NTUC Health launches digital platform to bring active ageing programmes online

SINGAPORE: Coconut milk is a key ingredient in chendol, but Madam Doreen Ong has found a healthier substitute: sugarless soy milk.

She also adds chia seeds to the traditional dessert, part of her effort to show fellow seniors that familiar Singapore dishes can be made healthier without losing their character.

“(In) soya-based milk … they can get more protein, as well as omega-3,” the 60-year-old said. “In my cooking and baking, I try to introduce a little bit of superfoods and healthier versions.”

Mdm Ong is a senior volunteer at NTUC Health’s active ageing centres (AACs), where she conducts cooking programmes for fellow seniors.

Her demonstrations will now be able to reach seniors beyond those attending in person, under a new livestreaming initiative by NTUC Health.

The Digital Active Ageing Platform, a web-based programme accessible at getsetup.sg, was launched on Sunday (Sep 27), as the social enterprise seeks to make activities at its AACs more accessible.

Seniors who need help registering for the website can visit any of NTUC Health’s 27 active ageing centres or write in to the organisation.

It will offer livestreamed programmes such as cooking, exercise and sewing classes, as well as talks on topics such as health and emotional well-being. Sessions will also be recorded so seniors can watch them at their convenience.