Income-Allianz saga: Union leaders concerned about impact on NTUC’s standing, ties with government

NTUC deputy secretary-generals Heng Chee How and Desmond Tan, who are among the labour MPs, defended the congress’ independence during that exchange.

“The union leaders agreed that this situation (halting the Aliianz deal) does not look good for NTUC, and it seems like NTUC didn’t act in the public interest,” said one attendee of Wednesday’s meeting who chose to remain anonymous.

The conclusion was that the NTUC will have to work on strengthening and sharpening its public messaging, and also improve its communication, the person said.

NTUC secretary-general Mr Ng said on Facebook after the meeting that it was a "productive" discussion for unionists to clarify the issues.

The ministers also emphasised that NTUC and the PAP government will continue to strengthen their symbiotic relationship, he said.

On Thursday, he told CNA that there was "no doubt" that the NTUC-PAP relationship remains strong.

“Obviously, there was new information that MCCY (Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth) brought up, and there's a difference in view as expressed,” he said.

However, NTUC accepts the government’s viewpoint and will study the implications carefully and how to proceed, he added.

DEAL BLOCKED

On Monday, the Singapore government said it was blocking the deal between Income Insurance and German insurer Allianz, with minister Edwin Tong saying in parliament that it was deemed to be not in the public interest.

This was followed by NTUC deputy secretary-general Desmond Tan’s revelation on Wednesday, that the NTUC central committee had no knowledge of a S$2 billion capital extraction plan under the proposed deal, due to commercial sensitivities.

NTUC had initially backed the proposed deal, with Mr Ng and Ms Thanaletchimi reiterating in an Aug 5 statement the body’s social mission, and reassuring everyone that NTUC Enterprise will continue to retain “a substantial stake” in Income.

They said they understood the concerns shared by many about the proposed deal, but said that NTUC Enterprise cannot financially support Income on its own.