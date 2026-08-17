Singapore, China sign pact on peaceful nuclear technology cooperation

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology on Monday (Aug 17), as Singapore builds up its capabilities to assess the potential deployment of nuclear energy.



The agreement, signed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA), is part of Singapore’s recent engagements with a range of international partners such as the US, France and South Korea.



The MOU will support Singapore’s efforts in developing independent capabilities to make an objective and technical assessment of the potential deployment of nuclear energy, MTI said in a media release on Monday.

The engagements with international partners will also contribute to Singapore's preparations for the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) Phase 1 mission in 2027, it said.

The MOU was signed by MTI Permanent Secretary (Energy & Trade) Augustin Lee and CAEA Vice-Chairman Liu Jing. Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Dr Tan See Leng and CAEA Chairman Shan Zhongde witnessed the signing.

Under the agreement, Singapore and China will cooperate in areas including safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies, manpower training and scientific visits, public education and engagement, nuclear safety, safeguards and security, as well as nuclear technology applications.

