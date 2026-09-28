Singapore reshapes government teams, steps up hiring as it builds nuclear energy capabilities

TRAINING NUCLEAR SPECIALISTS

Mr Low Xin Wei, CEO of the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute (SNRSI), said interest from government agencies and industry in building nuclear-related expertise is growing.

SNRSI, which is based at the National University of Singapore (NUS), conducts research into nuclear technology and safety.

Mr Low said a recent paid SNRSI course on nuclear issues drew around 80 participants from government, industry and the region.

Government participants included officers from MTI, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, EMA and NEA. Some of the industry participants were senior executives.

Many of them had strong engineering backgrounds and were looking to deepen their understanding of nuclear-specific issues and considerations, he added.

SNRSI is also working with NUS to launch the country's first master's programme in nuclear engineering.

The one-year course is expected to begin in the 2027 academic year with a cohort of about 30 full-time and part-time students.

Mr Low said: "We have been in close consultation with government agencies and industry on what manpower and skills they need, and the sorts of programmes and the number of places they need. Many of our course offerings are highly bespoke in nature and cater directly to the specific needs of these agencies."

Over the past decade, SNRSI has recruited more than 30 PhD-level researchers through its scholarship and training pipelines. They cover fields including nuclear reactor science and engineering, radiation safety, nuclear materials and waste management.

Mr Low said the institute plans to grow its overall researcher pool from around 60 to more than 100 by 2030, while working with universities on a wider range of undergraduate, graduate and professional programmes in nuclear engineering and safety.