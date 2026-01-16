Singapore advances nuclear power studies, boosts manpower amid safety and public confidence concerns

SINGAPORE: Singapore is building its manpower pool and ramping up research as it explores whether nuclear energy could one day power the nation.

While there is still no official timeline, authorities say rigorous safety standards and public confidence will be key hurdles, even as regional interest in nuclear energy gathers pace.

“Nuclear energy is an emotive subject, so we have to take into consideration the public's understanding and the confidence in the technologies that will be deployed,” said Mr Chia Meng Hwee, deputy director of the Energy Market Authority’s (EMA) Nuclear Energy Office.

“Successful deployment of nuclear energy in the region could also boost public confidence in these technologies themselves. Conversely, if there's any setback in terms of deployment, this could also negatively impact the local and regional perception of these technologies.”

Singapore will continue engaging the public to deepen understanding of its energy challenges and the facts around nuclear power, the national energy regulator said.