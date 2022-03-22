NUH asks public not to speculate after viral post about 9-month pregnant woman who lost baby after A&E wait

SINGAPORE: The National University Hospital (NUH) on Tuesday (Mar 22) asked the public not to speculate after an online post was widely circulated about a nine-month pregnant woman who lost her baby after she was allegedly left unattended for about two hours while bleeding.

The woman’s husband, Facebook user Mee Pok Tah, posted on Monday about the incident.

In his post, the man said that his wife, who was 36 weeks pregnant and “bleeding profusely”, was "left unattended" for about two hours after arriving at NUH's emergency department by ambulance at about 10.30pm on Mar 15.

They subsequently lost the baby, he said.

In an update to his post later on Monday afternoon, the man said that he had received a call from NUH assuring him that investigations were ongoing.

On Tuesday, NUH posted on Facebook that it was aware of the social media posts regarding the incident and was in touch with the family "to support them during this difficult time".

“Out of respect for the family, we seek the public’s understanding not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident,” it added.