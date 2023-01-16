Nurse who lost job after severe COVID-19 vaccine reaction welcome to reapply for work when 'better': SGH

SINGAPORE: Singapore General Hospital (SGH) said on Monday (Jan 16) that a former nurse who lost her job after suffering a severe reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is welcome to reapply to join the hospital "when she is better".

Responding to CNA's queries, SGH's chief human resource officer Tan Yang Noi said the hospital will continue to stay in touch with the woman and give her support.

CNA reported on Friday that the former nurse won an appeal against a court order to pay child maintenance, after becoming wheelchair-bound and jobless following the vaccine injury.

According to court documents, the woman suffered a severe adverse reaction to her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021.

She was hospitalised for 151 days from March to October 2021, and was diagnosed with Involuntary Movement Disorder.

She received her full monthly pay of S$8,244 for 2021, but this was halved for the first six months of 2022. She received no pay for the rest of 2022.

Her employment with SGH was terminated in December 2022.