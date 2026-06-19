Windsor nursing home failed to sustain fixes after 2024 audit found lapses: MOH

SINGAPORE: Windsor Convalescent Home, a nursing home that was issued a licence revocation on Thursday (Jun 18), had previously been found to have lapses during a 2024 audit, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In response to CNA’s queries, MOH said on Friday that the 45-bed nursing home was last audited in December 2024, and multiple non-compliances were discovered.

These included lapses in clinical and nursing care, and medication management, said an MOH spokesperson.

The non-compliances were assessed to have been rectified in April 2025, MOH added.

Because of the “multiple non-compliances”, MOH placed the home under close monitoring to ensure that the rectifications were fully implemented and sustained, said the spokesperson.

The ministry announced on Thursday that it had issued a notice to revoke the nursing home’s licence to provide nursing home services at its permanent premises in Pasir Panjang.

This was after a subsequent audit in April this year found that Windsor Convalescent Home failed to sustain the rectifications for its past lapses, with a number of repeated findings, said the MOH spokesperson.

“There were extensive non-compliances, indicating serious and systemic lapses in resident safety, clinical and nursing care, and infection control practices in Windsor Convalescent Home, compounded by a lack of control, governance and oversight by its key office holders,” they said.

The home currently has 26 residents, MOH said.