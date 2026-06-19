Windsor nursing home failed to sustain fixes after 2024 audit found lapses: MOH

SINGAPORE: Windsor Convalescent Home, a nursing home that was issued a licence revocation on Thursday (Jun 18), had previously been found to have lapses during a 2024 audit, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In response to CNA’s queries, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday that the 45-bed nursing home was last audited in December 2024, and multiple non-compliances were discovered.

These included lapses in clinical and nursing care, and medication management, said an MOH spokesperson.

The non-compliances were assessed to have been rectified in April 2025, MOH added.

Because of the “multiple non-compliances”, MOH placed the home under close monitoring to ensure that the rectifications were fully implemented and sustained, said the spokesperson.

The ministry announced on Thursday that it had issued a notice to revoke the nursing home’s licence to provide nursing home services at its permanent premises in Pasir Panjang.

This was after a subsequent audit in April this year found that Windsor Convalescent Home failed to sustain the rectifications for its past lapses, with a number of repeated findings, said the MOH spokesperson.

“There were extensive non-compliances, indicating serious and systemic lapses in resident safety, clinical and nursing care, and infection control practices in Windsor Convalescent Home, compounded by a lack of control, governance and oversight by its key office holders,” they said.

The home currently has 26 residents, MOH said.

The health ministry said the non-compliances were raised to Windsor Convalescent Home during MOH's audits for the nursing home to follow up.

“After the notice of intended revocation was issued to Windsor Convalescent Home, MOH monitored them while reviewing Windsor Convalescent Home’s written representations,” said the spokesperson.

“MOH also advised Windsor Convalescent Home’s personnel to contact MOH with any queries or issues where necessary.”

The nursing home’s licence revocation will come into effect on Oct 30, allowing four months to transfer its current residents to other nursing homes.

An interim care team from Vanguard Health has also been deployed to the nursing home to safeguard the safety and well-being of nursing home residents during this period, said the ministry on Thursday.