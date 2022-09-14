Blue NUS Baba House goes green with Peranakan-style solar panels, amid rise in demand for solar fittings

SINGAPORE: The blue National University of Singapore (NUS) Baba House is set to go green with solar panels fashioned in Peranakan-style designs fitted into the sides of its building.

These panels will be fitted vertically to the three-storey townhouse located in Singapore’s historic district of Blair Plain, a change from conventional solar panels which are usually placed horizontally on roofs or on the ground.

About 20 to 30 modules will be installed on the west facade of the house, which will allow maximum energy absorption in the afternoons, Mr Mauro Pravettoni from NUS’ Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS), told CNA.

Once fitted with its patterned solar panels and integrated with conventional rooftop panels​, the heritage house is expected to save about a-third of its electricity consumption.

The restored townhouse, built around 1895 and once home to a Peranakan Chinese family, is part of the NUS Centre for the Arts.

The artwork on the panels were inspired by Peranakan culture, and tailored to fit with the design of the historic house, said Ms Karen Lim, curator of NUS Museum.

“We wanted something that is customised to Baba House, since (it) is an old heritage house built in the 19th century and we thought that it would give a very special identity to the house itself. It will bring out the hybridity of Peranakan culture in Singapore,’ she said.

Ms Lim hopes that the cultural landmark – a piece of Singapore’s history – will play a vital role in mapping out a greener future for 6,500 shophouses in the country.

“This house to us is not just a house, it’s a living artefact,” Ms Lim said. “When we look into the conservation of the house… all the research database we are collecting will help to further Singapore’s efforts in sustainability.”

“(We want to) educate Singaporeans who own shophouses, and to show that it is possible for them to adopt new energy, renewable energy, and help as a collective effort for Singapore’s management of climate change and global warming,” she said.