NUS at No. 8 in world university ranking; first Asian institution to break into top 10

NEW METRICS HELPED NUS TO STAND OUT

QS senior vice president Ben Sowter said an additional metric that considers a combination of employment rate and the achievements of alumni gave NUS an edge in this year’s ranking.

“Singaporean universities are doing a fantastic job of preparing their students for work,” he told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Wednesday. “Employers have been recognising that for some time.”

This year's ranking introduced three new metrics, which are commitment to sustainability, international research networks, and employment after graduation.

NUS ranked seventh globally in producing graduates sought after by employers.

“We began back in 2004 when the world of data, particularly in higher education, was a wildly different place,” said Mr Sowter, adding that the Britain-based global higher education analyst QS has been consistently looking for new opportunities to broaden its metrics used.

“As we run forward into the future, there are emerging priorities that stakeholders around the world have been talking to us about. In particular, prospective students who increasingly are focused on their employment opportunities when they come out of university. And the sustainability credentials of the brands they associate themselves with,” he said.