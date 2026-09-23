NUS chairman Hsieh Fu Hua to step down; Leo Yip to take over

SINGAPORE: Mr Hsieh Fu Hua, chairman of the National University of Singapore (NUS), will step down on Mar 31 next year, the university said on Wednesday (Sep 23).

He will be succeeded by former civil service chief Leo Yip, who will assume the role on Apr 1.

An alumnus of NUS Business School, Mr Hsieh first joined the university's council in 2003 and served on its board of trustees from 2006 to 2012. He returned as chairman of the board in 2017.

During his tenure, he worked closely with NUS president Professor Tan Eng Chye and his leadership team to guide the university's growth.

Professor Tan said NUS was deeply grateful to Mr Hsieh for his "visionary leadership and dedication to NUS", adding that his emphasis on "cultivating our distinctive identity while pursuing excellence has fundamentally shaped who we are today".

NUS said Mr Hsieh also saw the university through major challenges and worked with its board and management to build resilience, grow talent and groom its leadership.