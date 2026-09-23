NUS chairman Hsieh Fu Hua to step down; Leo Yip to take over
Former civil service chief Leo Yip will assume the role on Apr 1.
SINGAPORE: Mr Hsieh Fu Hua, chairman of the National University of Singapore (NUS), will step down on Mar 31 next year, the university said on Wednesday (Sep 23).
He will be succeeded by former civil service chief Leo Yip, who will assume the role on Apr 1.
An alumnus of NUS Business School, Mr Hsieh first joined the university's council in 2003 and served on its board of trustees from 2006 to 2012. He returned as chairman of the board in 2017.
During his tenure, he worked closely with NUS president Professor Tan Eng Chye and his leadership team to guide the university's growth.
Professor Tan said NUS was deeply grateful to Mr Hsieh for his "visionary leadership and dedication to NUS", adding that his emphasis on "cultivating our distinctive identity while pursuing excellence has fundamentally shaped who we are today".
NUS said Mr Hsieh also saw the university through major challenges and worked with its board and management to build resilience, grow talent and groom its leadership.
"Under his stewardship, NUS launched many initiatives to develop future-ready graduates, enhance research impact and deepen partnerships with industry and community," said NUS.
NUS also expanded interdisciplinary education during his tenure, establishing the College of Humanities and Sciences, the College of Design and Engineering and NUS College. Mr Hsieh placed a strong emphasis on student life to support students' holistic growth beyond academics.
"It has been most meaningful serving NUS through much of the time it became autonomous since 2006," said Mr Hsieh, who also took on the role as chairman of the National Wages Council last month.
"Having fulfilled my part, it is my privilege now to hand over to Mr Leo Yip who will undoubtedly steward NUS much farther ahead."
Mr Yip, who was appointed deputy chairman of the NUS board of trustees in April, said he was "deeply honoured" to be appointed chairman, adding that Mr Hsieh had "set an exceptional standard of leadership, stewardship and dedicated service".
"I look forward to building on this strong foundation together with the Board, faculty, staff, and students, for NUS to grow in impact and in service of Singapore in its next phase of development."
Mr Yip served as the head of civil service from 2017 to 2026. NUS said he brings to the role more than four decades of public service and leadership, with contributions to Singapore’s economic development, national security, public-sector transformation and capability-building.
During his tenure as the head of the civil service, Mr Yip played a key role in driving transformation across the public service and leading its collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NUS said.
His previous appointments include Principal Private Secretary to then-Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Home Affairs and Prime Minister’s Office.
He was also the founding chief executive of the then-Singapore Workforce Development Agency in 2003 and served as chairman of the Economic Development Board from 2009 to 2014. He also served in various police appointments.
Professor Tan welcomed Mr Yip as its new chairman, adding that his "wealth of experience in public service, strategic acumen and deep commitment to developing people and institutions will be instrumental in shaping NUS’ next chapter".
Education Minister Desmond Lee thanked Mr Hsieh for his dedication and service across his decade-long tenure, "during which he provided thoughtful stewardship as NUS strengthened its educational offerings, advanced research excellence, and expanded its contributions to Singapore and the world".
"I look forward to working with Mr Leo Yip as the incoming Chairman and am confident that he will continue to steer NUS towards greater heights."