NUS professor sacked after 'inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour' towards a student

SINGAPORE: A faculty member at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has been sacked after “inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour” towards a student, said the university on Thursday (Apr 28).

Several reports have identified the faculty member in question as former associate professor Ethan Putterman, with the university’s political science department.

In response to CNA’s queries about Mr Putterman’s identity and alleged misconduct, a spokesperson for NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) said it received a complaint regarding allegations of misconduct by a faculty member towards a student.

NUS did not confirm Mr Putterman’s identity or provide details about his alleged misconduct.

Upon receiving the complaint, NUS issued the staff member with a no-contact order to prohibit interaction with the student, the spokesperson said.

“The staff was also suspended from work while investigations were carried out.”

A committee of inquiry determined that the staff member's actions “constituted inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour towards the student”, and broke the code of conduct for NUS staff, said the spokesperson.

Based on these findings, and “in view of the serious nature of the misconduct” the staff member’s employment with NUS has been terminated, the spokesperson added.

A police report has also been filed and police investigations are ongoing, said the NUS FASS spokesperson.

“All staff are expected to adhere to the code of conduct for NUS staff and hold themselves up to high standards of professional and personal conduct. Staff who contravene the code of conduct will face disciplinary sanctions which may include dismissal for serious breaches.”