NUS steps up financial aid for Singaporean students from low-income families

SINGAPORE: Full-time undergraduates at the National University of Singapore (NUS) will not have to pay tuition fees if they are from households with a per capita income of up to S$1,000.

This starts from the new academic year in August 2022.

"The university will top up the existing government bursary to fully fund tuition fees for these students," said NUS in a media release on Tuesday (Feb 8), adding that both incoming and existing Singaporean full-time undergraduates who meet the criteria are eligible.

In addition, full-time Singaporean undergraduates who are from households with a per capita income of up to S$690 will receive additional financial support for living expenses, on-campus stay and overseas programmes.

NUS said it plans to set aside an additional S$15 million per year to fund this enhanced support. It is expected to benefit about 3,300 Singaporean undergraduates from low-income households.