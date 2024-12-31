NUS High School students build nanosatellite, eye space launch next March

SINGAPORE: For the first time, students from a Singapore high school have built a nanosatellite that will be launched into space.

The nanosatellite will be loaded onto a SpaceX rocket and will launch from Florida in the United States in March next year.

Its task will be to take pictures of the Earth from space.

The team from the NUS High School of Mathematics and Science said the project is the first step of a more ambitious goal to build bigger satellites.

Students involved in the endeavour are from the school’s Galileo programme specialising in space engineering.

The programme, taken on top of regular curriculum, exposes students to issues typically faced by engineers in the designing and building of systems deployed into space.