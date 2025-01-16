Police investigating NUS student protest on Israel-Hamas war

SINGAPORE: Police said on Thursday (Jan 16) they are investigating after a student protest was held at the National University of Singapore, calling for universities here to cease partnerships with Israeli institutions amid the Israel-Hamas war.

On Monday, 124 students and alumni placed 124 pairs of shoes and a white burial shroud in front of the CREATE research building in NUS to "mourn and honour" Palestinian students who lost their lives in the war, said the protest organisers in a news release.

The group calls itself the Students For Palestine Singapore and describes itself on their social media page as a student-led movement calling for Singapore to cease academic, economic and political ties with Israel.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

"The police would like to remind members of the public that public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act 2009, and that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act 2009," it said.

"The police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries or foreign entities, or may have the potential to stir emotions and lead to public order incidents."

The protest organisers said they chose the CREATE research building as it houses a research alliance with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which they said "vocally and financially supports the genocide in Gaza".

Citing various other Singapore-Israel academic partnerships, the organisers called on universities in Singapore to end collaborations with Israeli universities.

The group also urged universities to divest from all financial investments with companies linked to the Israeli military, and to stop "police surveillance and intimidation" of student activists.

In response to CNA's queries, an NUS spokesperson said on Thursday: "This is an unauthorised act on our campus property and a police report has been made.”