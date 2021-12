SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for more than a week has been found, said the police in an update on Wednesday (Dec 8).

Police issued an appeal for information on Tuesday about the whereabouts of Nusra Musfira Nazim. She was last seen around Beo Crescent in Tiong Bahru at 10.15am on Nov 29.

The police did not give details on where or when the girl was found.