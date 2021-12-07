Police appeal for information on 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week

SINGAPORE: The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Nusra Musfira Nazim was last seen around Beo Crescent in Tiong Bahru at 10.15am on Nov 29, police said on Tuesday (Dec 7).

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online. All information will be kept confidential, said the police.