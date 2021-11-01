NUSS members' data, including NRIC numbers, compromised after website breach

SINGAPORE: Personal data of 1,355 National University of Singapore Society (NUSS) members have been compromised after the society's website was breached last month.

The personal data included NRIC numbers that “match the names of 1,355 members” who used the online form feature on the website, NUSS said on Monday (Nov 1), adding that the affected members have been notified individually.

“On Oct 8, 2021, NUSS was informed that there was an intrusion into the NUSS website, hosted by a third-party web hosting provider,” the society said in a response to queries from CNA.

“The main database was not compromised. NUSS promptly engaged an IT forensic investigator to conduct an investigation into the matter.”

The breach was reported to the police and the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), it said, adding that it will “continue to liaise with the authorities regarding the incident”.

NUSS said it is currently investigating the incident.

“While investigations are ongoing, NUSS has taken the relevant sections of the website offline until they are reviewed and any security issues are remedied by our web hosting provider,” it said.

“NUSS is also actively reviewing its security measures and processes.”