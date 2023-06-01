New nutrition guidelines for children aim to help schools prepare healthy meals in appropriate portions

SINGAPORE: Children may soon be consuming more nutritious meals in schools here, after a new set of guidelines was released to promote healthy living from a younger age.

The Singapore Standard 692 Guidelines for Nutrition and Food Services for Infants and Children (SS 692) was launched on Wednesday (May 31).

Spearheaded by the National Healthcare Group (NHG), it will help care centres, school canteen operators and their food service providers prepare safe and nutritious meals for infants and children under 12 years old.

The guidelines provide recommendations across a wide range of areas, including portion sizes, nutritional balance, allergies management, and safety and hygiene practices.

