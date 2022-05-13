Appointment bookings to receive Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine open: MOH

SINGAPORE: People aged 18 and above who are eligible to receive the Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine can start making appointment bookings from Friday (May 13), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Vaccinations will begin on May 18 at the 20 participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics, while the vaccine will be available at the Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre (JTVC) in Bishan from May 24.

Novavax’s Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine was given interim authorisation in February for use in Singapore as part of the national vaccination programme. It is the fourth vaccine available under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR), after the ones by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Sinovac.

It will be available to individuals who have not taken their primary doses or booster shots. However, the Health Ministry noted that mRNA vaccines “remain the preferred vaccines due to their higher efficacy and the stronger immune response generated”.

“Those who are medically ineligible to receive the mRNA vaccines should consider the Nuvaxovid vaccine,” said MOH.

“Under the National Vaccination Programme, the Sinovac-Coronvac vaccine will only be made available as a booster to persons who are medically ineligible to receive the mRNA vaccines and Nuvaxovid.”

Those receiving the Nuvaxovid vaccine for their primary vaccination series are recommended to get two doses at least 21 days apart. Those receiving it for their first or second booster dose are recommended to do so about five months after their last dose, said MOH.