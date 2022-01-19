New AI training facility launched at ITE College Central in partnership with tech firm Nvidia

SINGAPORE: A new artificial intelligence training facility was launched on Wednesday (Jan 19) at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central in partnership with technology firm Nvidia.

The company is best known for its graphics computing technology, which the metaverse relies heavily on.

The facility at ITE College Central will host Nvidia’s supercomputing platform, which is used for the development of AI applications. Students will work with companies to develop AI solutions to address business needs, said the college in a press release.

ITE’s collaboration with Nvidia will provide ITE students with “a suite of AI capabilities” for the future, said Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing at the launch.

“Students will be exposed to skillsets in computer vision, pattern recognition and data analytics, and trained to support AI applications in predictive maintenance, industrial inspection and video analytics,” he added.

Close to 400 students will benefit from this partnership each year, said ITE.

Nvidia will also train ITE lecturers as its certified instructors, who will then deliver the company’s AI curriculum to students.

This refers to Nvidia’s “industry-standard” deep learning institute programme, said Mr Dennis Ang, Nvidia’s senior director for enterprise business in Southeast Asia and Australia-New Zealand.

“These are programmes that are widely adopted by the industry, and they provide the students here in ITE a very good grasp of what AI technology is and also this is very hands-on, very practice-oriented, which basically suits the curriculum the ITE students will endeavour to learn,” he added.