O-Level 2024 results: 87.7% score at least 5 passes, higher than previous year

SINGAPORE: About 87.7 per cent of students scored at least five passes at the 2024 GCE O-Level examinations, slightly above the previous year's mark of 86.8 per cent.

Of the 22,661 candidates who sat for the examinations last year, 19,884 had five or more O-Level passes, according to results released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Friday (Jan 10).

Students collected their results from their secondary schools on Friday.

The proportion of students who passed at least three subjects rose slightly to 97.3 per cent from 96.7 per cent in 2023, while the proportion of students who passed at least one subject remained at 99.8 per cent.

JOINT ADMISSIONS EXERCISE

Students who want to apply to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

The JAE application period is from 4pm on Friday to 4pm on Jan 15 for students to submit their course choices.

Eligible school and private candidates would have received their forms via their registered email addresses from 3pm on Friday.

Candidates eligible for JAE may also download a copy of the form on the JAE-Internet System using their Singpass during the application period.