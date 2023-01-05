O-Level results to be released on Jan 12

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2022 Singapore-Cambridge Ordinary Level (O-Level) exams will be released at 2pm on Jan 12.

Parents or guardians of school candidates collecting their results may accompany them to collect their results, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Thursday (Jan 5).

Students who are unwell or self-isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test result should not return to school to collect their results, and can instead check their results on SEAB's online candidates portal from 2.45pm on Jan 12, with the portal remaining accessible until Jan 26, said MOE and SEAB.

Students who are eligible for Singpass can use it to access the portal, while international students will receive a system-generated username via email from Jan 9.

Students unable to collect their results can also appoint a proxy to collect it on their behalf. Proxies will be required to produce the relevant documents for the school's verification.

Students can contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy, or if they have not received their system-generated username for the online portal, said MOE and SEAB.

Private candidates who have Singpass can also obtain their results on the online portal on Jan 12, with hardcopy result slips mailed to these candidates on the same day.

APPLYING FOR ADMISSION

Students can apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their O-Level results.

The JAE Internet System will be accessible from 3pm on Jan 12, to 4pm on Jan 17 for students to submit their course choices.

Eligible school candidates will receive their copy of Form A, which lists their results, courses they are eligible for and a personal password to access the JAE Internet System when they collect their results in person.

Private candidates will receive the Form A via post.

Students can also appoint a proxy to collect their Form A from schools by Jan 16.

Alternatively, all candidates can download a copy of Form A from the JAE Internet System using Singpass during the registration period, said MOE and SEAB.

ADMISSION RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON FEB 2

The JAE posting results will be released on Feb 2 via SMS and the JAE Internet System.

Applicants posted to the junior colleges and Millennia Institute are to report to the posted school on Feb 3.

If students are unable to report to their posted junior colleges or Millennia Institute on the first day of school due to valid reasons, they should contact their posted school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will reserve the place for them, said MOE and SEAB.

Applicants posted to polytechnics and ITE will receive an email or package via mail from their respective institutions on the enrolment details by end-February.