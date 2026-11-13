Obesity clinics see surge in patients amid greater awareness of condition

SINGAPORE: More people are seeking professional help to manage obesity, with some healthcare providers reporting a surge in demand amid growing awareness that the condition involves more than just diet and exercise.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has seen a 50 per cent increase in referrals to its obesity clinic over the past two years, prompting it to expand its services and double the number of doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

Healthcare providers say the growing demand reflects greater recognition of obesity as a complex medical condition influenced by a range of factors.

GROWING DEMAND FOR MEDICAL INTERVENTION

Among those seeking professional help is Ms Nurul Aini Mohammad Ali, who has long faced a frustrating struggle to shed the kilos by herself.

Over the years, she tried various approaches including the Atkins diet and intermittent fasting, and physical activities such as brisk walking, stair climbing and weight training. But she saw little success.

“Like, I see (no change) or else I gain weight. There were cases when I actually gained even more weight (during my diets),” she told CNA.

Earlier this year, she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal and metabolic condition often worsened by obesity. The condition can also make weight management more challenging.

She subsequently sought help at TTSH's obesity clinic, where healthcare professionals helped her understand how underlying medical conditions can affect her ability to lose weight.

“The nurse explained about obesity as an illness rather than it's my fault and that (made me feel like) I have hope,” Ms Nurul Aini said. “It does give me a little bit of healing … because there’s that personal blame even though I tried so hard (to lose weight).”

She was prescribed medication to support weight management, alongside a personalised nutrition and exercise plan.

After nearly two months of treatment, Ms Nurul Aini has begun noticing improvements. She said: “I do feel lighter and more mobile.”

Her experience is not uncommon. About seven in 10 patients at TTSH's obesity clinic have tried losing weight through dieting and exercise before seeking medical help.

Dr Lee Yingshan, a senior consultant at TTSH's endocrinology department, attributed the rise in patients seeking treatment to greater awareness as well as improved access to medications and specialised treatment services.

“Heightened awareness of obesity as an important health condition has really allowed people to be able to come forward to seek medical help,” she said.