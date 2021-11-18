Obesity rate rises to highest level since 2010; MOH urges public to exercise and adopt healthier diet

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s obesity rate has risen to the highest level since 2010, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Nov 18), as it urged residents to increase their physical activity and adopt a healthier diet.

Binge drinking also increased among residents last year, particularly among men and younger adults.

The data was published in MOH's annual National Population Health Survey on Thursday (Nov 18). The survey, conducted between July 2019 to March 2020 from a representative sample of residential addresses, tracks the health and risk factors, as well as lifestyle practices of Singaporeans and permanent residents aged between 18 to 74.

While the fieldwork had been curtailed by COVID-19, MOH said it did not substantially affect the results and that they managed to get “a very good” sample size of around 6,000 adults for the household interviews and 5,000 adults for health examinations.

However, MOH acknowledged that the survey did not capture the subsequent impact of COVID-19 as the survey was stopped in March last year.

OBESITY ON THE RISE

Among its findings, the survey found that during the period of 2019 to 2020, 10.5 per cent of Singapore residents were obese. This is the same obesity level as in 2010.

In comparison, the crude prevalence of obesity was 8.6 per cent in both 2013 and 2017, when data on obesity was collected.

“Increases in obesity prevalence between 2017 and 2019-2020 were mostly among the older adults aged 50 to 74 years, males and Malays,” the report said.

More than two in 10 respondents, or 20.7 per cent, also had high risk Body Mass Index (BMI), the survey showed, up from 18.7 per cent in 2017.

Similar to the obesity prevalence, there was a higher proportion of men (22.6 per cent) with high risk BMI than women (18.8 per cent). Malays (38.7 per cent) and Indians (31.8 per cent) had higher proportion with high risk BMI than Chinese (16.1 per cent).

The survey also found that fewer Singapore residents engaged in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week - the recommended level prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) - last year.

According to the report, 76.4 per cent of respondents achieved the recommended level in 2020, “significantly lower” than the 80.9 per cent recorded in 2017.

This, MOH said, was despite a 4 percentage point increase in the number of people who engaged in leisure-time regular exercise, which refers to any sports or exercise for 20 minutes or more at least three days a week.

“An observed increase in prevalence in obesity and high risk BMI can potentially increase the risk of developing chronic diseases. Aside from genetic factors, obesity can also result from a lack of physical activity and an unhealthy diet,” said MOH.