2,000 people take part in OCBC Cycle City Ride, first in-person mass participation event in two years
Two thousand cyclists took part in the City Ride of the OCBC Cycle on Sunday, May 8, 2022, marking the first in-person mass participation event in Singapore in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. (Photo: OCBC Cycle)

Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
08 May 2022 05:14PM (Updated: 08 May 2022 05:14PM)
SINGAPORE: The first in-person mass participation event in two years flagged off on Sunday (May 8) morning, with 2,000 cyclists taking part in the City Ride of the OCBC Cycle.

The City Ride, which was sold out in six days after registrations started, is also the first such event since the easing of COVID-19 measures on Apr 26, when limits on group sizes and safe distancing requirements were lifted. 

The new event, which started at 5am at the Singapore Sports Hub, was a 19km route that took participants on closed roads, passing several scenic locations such as the Benjamin Sheares Bridge and Gardens by the Bay.

OCBC Bank group CEO Helen Wong said she looked forward to an even bigger turnout next year.

“I am glad to experience the safe return of OCBC Cycle in full swing. It is a key event in our annual sporting calendar that cycling enthusiasts, competitive or recreational, look forward to," said Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin, describing the new City Ride as a welcome addition to the event’s race categories. 

Cyclist Ahmad Amin, 50, and family wore their baju kurung during the OCBC Cycle City Ride to mark the Hari Raya Puasa festivities. (Photo: OCBC Cycle)

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who flagged off the event, said he was happy to welcome back such large scale sporting events. 

"The sporting community has been tremendously resilient, and have worked very well, in adapting and adjusting the various measures to protect the community," said Mr Tong. 

"I am very glad that, with the latest measures, we can both considerably and confidently, regain the initiative in mass activities, and be able to do so safely."

The OCBC Cycle Speedway Championships also returned on Saturday after a two-year hiatus, with 24 teams participating in three categories: the Club, Corporate and Women’s Championships.

Teams from the Allied World Racing, the Singapore Cycling Federation and NDS were crowned the winners in their respective Speedway Championship categories.

The OCBC Cycle event continues from May 7 to June 6 with virtual rides in five categories, as well as a new indoor rhythmic cycling category.

Flagging off the OCBC Cycle City Ride on May 8, 2022 were Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, OCBC Bank group CEO Helen Wong, Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin, and Singapore Sports Hub CEO Lionel Yeo. (Photo: OCBC Cycle)
Source: CNA/az(ac)

