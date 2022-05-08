2,000 people take part in OCBC Cycle City Ride, first in-person mass participation event in two years

SINGAPORE: The first in-person mass participation event in two years flagged off on Sunday (May 8) morning, with 2,000 cyclists taking part in the City Ride of the OCBC Cycle.

The City Ride, which was sold out in six days after registrations started, is also the first such event since the easing of COVID-19 measures on Apr 26, when limits on group sizes and safe distancing requirements were lifted.

The new event, which started at 5am at the Singapore Sports Hub, was a 19km route that took participants on closed roads, passing several scenic locations such as the Benjamin Sheares Bridge and Gardens by the Bay.

OCBC Bank group CEO Helen Wong said she looked forward to an even bigger turnout next year.

“I am glad to experience the safe return of OCBC Cycle in full swing. It is a key event in our annual sporting calendar that cycling enthusiasts, competitive or recreational, look forward to," said Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin, describing the new City Ride as a welcome addition to the event’s race categories.