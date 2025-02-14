OCBC Cycle returns in May with 50% more slots for foldable bike riders

SINGAPORE: Mass cycling event OCBC Cycle will return on May 3 and May 4 with enhancements to some categories, including a 50 per cent increase in the number of slots for foldable bike riders.

This is to cater to evolving cyclist preferences, organisers of the event announced in a media release on Friday (Feb 14).

The number of slots for foldable bike riders in the Foldie Ride by Brompton category has been bumped up to 1,500, an increase from last year’s 1,000.

This decision was made after the category sold out within a month of its launch last year, with many unsuccessful registrants writing in to request the release of more slots.

OCBC Cycle, which returns for its 17th edition on the first weekend of May, has also introduced a new virtual round-island ride.

In this new category, participants must complete at least 120km around Singapore in a single attempt within 24 hours from May 3 to Jun 2. It is limited to 100 participants.

Competing cyclists must submit their ride details, including date, distance, duration, a ride map and a photo of themselves with their bicycle.

The category was created following feedback from post-event surveys, where participants said they “enjoyed the long-distance virtual rides on an own-time-own-target basis”.

The 100km Virtual Ride category will continue to be available. Participants are required to clock the required distance over a maximum of four rides at any location.

The event this year has also consolidated all Speedway Championship categories - Southeast Asia, Corporate and Club - into a single OCBC Cycle Speedway Open Championship.

Teams of four cyclists, regardless of affiliation, will compete for a top prize of S$3,000, with second and third-place winners taking S$2,000 and S$1,000 respectively.

Around 400 young cyclists and their families are also expected to take part in the kids’ category on May 3. For the first time, the ride will conclude at the National Stadium.