Several roads to be closed for OCBC Cycle event

SINGAPORE: Police on Friday (May 6) announced traffic arrangements for the OCBC Cycle mass cycling event that will happen over the weekend.
The outdoor event, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held around parts of the city and the Singapore Sports Hub area on Saturday and Sunday.
It will consist of two in-person rides – the OCBC Cycle Speedway Championships and a new 20km City Ride, which will take participants on closed roads passing several scenic locations such as the Benjamin Sheares Bridge and Gardens by the Bay.
The road closures include areas around Stadium Drive, Bayfront Avenue, Nicoll Highway and East Coast Parkway.
The full list of closures are as follows:
During the closures, access will only be granted to police and emergency vehicles.
Auxiliary police officers will be deployed along the affected roads and lanes to assist and direct motorists.
Parking restrictions along the affected roads will also be strictly enforced and vehicles found illegally parked or causing obstruction will be towed, said the police.