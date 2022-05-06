Several roads to be closed for OCBC Cycle event

SINGAPORE: Police on Friday (May 6) announced traffic arrangements for the OCBC Cycle mass cycling event that will happen over the weekend.

The outdoor event, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held around parts of the city and the Singapore Sports Hub area on Saturday and Sunday.

It will consist of two in-person rides – the OCBC Cycle Speedway Championships and a new 20km City Ride, which will take participants on closed roads passing several scenic locations such as the Benjamin Sheares Bridge and Gardens by the Bay.

The road closures include areas around Stadium Drive, Bayfront Avenue, Nicoll Highway and East Coast Parkway.

The full list of closures are as follows: