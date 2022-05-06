Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Several roads to be closed for OCBC Cycle event
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Several roads to be closed for OCBC Cycle event

Several roads to be closed for OCBC Cycle event
The OCBC Cycle event will be held in-person for the first time in two years. (Photo: OCBC Cycle)
Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
06 May 2022 05:04PM (Updated: 06 May 2022 05:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Police on Friday (May 6) announced traffic arrangements for the OCBC Cycle mass cycling event that will happen over the weekend.

The outdoor event, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held around parts of the city and the Singapore Sports Hub area on Saturday and Sunday.

It will consist of two in-person rides – the OCBC Cycle Speedway Championships and a new 20km City Ride, which will take participants on closed roads passing several scenic locations such as the Benjamin Sheares Bridge and Gardens by the Bay.

The road closures include areas around Stadium Drive, Bayfront Avenue, Nicoll Highway and East Coast Parkway.

The full list of closures are as follows:

Road closures for the OCBC Cycle on May 7-8, 2022.
Collapse

During the closures, access will only be granted to police and emergency vehicles.

Auxiliary police officers will be deployed along the affected roads and lanes to assist and direct motorists.

Parking restrictions along the affected roads will also be strictly enforced and vehicles found illegally parked or causing obstruction will be towed, said the police.

Source: CNA/ga(ta)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force OCBC Cycle Singapore

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us