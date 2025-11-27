OCBC internet and mobile banking services down

SINGAPORE: OCBC internet and mobile banking services are down for consumers and business banking customers, but ATM and card services are unaffected, OCBC said in a 8.46pm Facebook post on Thursday (Nov 27).

Some users have reported issues with QR code payments and call centre services.

Facebook users have also reported issues with credit card and ATM services.

The number of reports reached a high of 1,444 at 8.17pm, according to Downdetector, which collates status reports from several sources, including users, to track outages.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience and will provide updates as soon as they are available," the bank said in its Facebook post.