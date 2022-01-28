OCBC phishing scam: Police say they rushed to take down fake bank websites, trace lost cash

SINGAPORE: Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police (DAC) Aileen Yap remembers how in early December last year, reports on the OCBC SMS phishing scam started trickling in.

In that period, there were about one or two cases a day, said DAC Yap, assistant director of the Anti-Scam Division. Then in the days leading up to Christmas and beyond, the reports suddenly spiked.

“When all these reports came in, obviously there'll be corresponding bank accounts (of victims),” Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lim Min Siang, a senior investigation officer in the division, told reporters during a briefing at the Anti-Scam Centre on Thursday (Jan 27).

“That's where the sense-making deep dive has to be done. Considering that the reports just kept coming in, it’s basically a race against time.”

