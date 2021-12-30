Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

S$8.5 million stolen in phishing scams impersonating OCBC in December
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

S$8.5 million stolen in phishing scams impersonating OCBC in December

S$8.5 million stolen in phishing scams impersonating OCBC in December

Screengrab of phishing scam messages impersonating OCBC.

Johannes Tjendro
Johannes Tjendro
30 Dec 2021 07:26PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 07:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: At least S$8.5 million were lost in phishing scams involving SMSes impersonating OCBC Bank in December, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Dec 30).

In a news release, the police said at least 469 victims have fallen prey to such scams since Dec 1, with most of the money lost in the past two weeks.

According to SPF, victims would receive unsolicited SMSes claiming that there were issues with their banking accounts, asking them to click on a link to resolve the issue.

Upon clicking, victims would be redirected to fake bank websites and asked to key in their iBanking account login details.

They would find out they had been scammed when they received notifications informing them of unauthorised transactions charged to their bank accounts.

It is "challenging and difficult" to recover the funds once they have been "fraudulently transferred out of the victim's bank account", said the police.

"OCBC Bank has warned its customers about the phishing SMSes using several different channels including its online banking platforms, social media page and media advisory," the police added.

(Image: SPF)

Members of the public are advised not to click on "dubious" URL links provided in unsolicited text messages. OCBC will not send SMSes containing Bitly links, said SPF.

"Always verify the authenticity of the information with the official website or sources. Never disclose your personal or Internet banking details and one-time password to anyone.

"Report any fraudulent transactions to your bank immediately," it added.

Related:

Source: CNA/jt

Related Topics

SPF scams

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us