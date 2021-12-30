S$8.5 million stolen in phishing scams impersonating OCBC in December

SINGAPORE: At least S$8.5 million were lost in phishing scams involving SMSes impersonating OCBC Bank in December, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Dec 30).

In a news release, the police said at least 469 victims have fallen prey to such scams since Dec 1, with most of the money lost in the past two weeks.

According to SPF, victims would receive unsolicited SMSes claiming that there were issues with their banking accounts, asking them to click on a link to resolve the issue.

Upon clicking, victims would be redirected to fake bank websites and asked to key in their iBanking account login details.

They would find out they had been scammed when they received notifications informing them of unauthorised transactions charged to their bank accounts.

It is "challenging and difficult" to recover the funds once they have been "fraudulently transferred out of the victim's bank account", said the police.

"OCBC Bank has warned its customers about the phishing SMSes using several different channels including its online banking platforms, social media page and media advisory," the police added.